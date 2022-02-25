CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), Game Wardens have planned to increase patrols for the upcoming Sand Drags event along the Canadian River.

Set to run from Feb. 25 – 27, officials said that the Sand Drags event will take place on the Canadian River north of Amarillo. Game Wardens are expected to work with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies during the weekend, where a high volume of visitors has been expected.

Texas Game Warden Public Information Officer Shane Lewis said that anyone planning on using an off-highway vehicle should follow state laws, as the wardens will be working to enforce them.

Further, Lewis said that anyone planning on operating a vehicle off the highway for “recreational purposes” including ATVs, UTVs, dune buggies, pickup trucks, and other vehicles will be required to have an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) decal attached to the vehicle and proper safety equipment.

Texas state law, said Lewis, requires that riders not only attach the OHV decal to their vehicle but also wear proper helmets and eye protection. Seat belt use will also be enforced if the off-road vehicle is equipped with them.

“Most ATV`s are not designed to carry passengers,” said Lewis, reminding the public to be aware of commonly overlooked safety violations, “There have been numerous instances in the past, in which there were injuries related to riding double on an ATV, and the operator losing control.”

Regarding age requirements, the TPWD reminded that any ATV/UTV operator younger than 14 may not operate unless directly supervised by a legal guardian or other authorized adults. The public was also encouraged to complete the required ATV/UTV safety course that can be found through the TWPD website.

To purchase an OHV decal, officials said that they are available at the Texas Game Warden Amarillo District Office at 203 W 8th Petroleum Building Suite 200 downtown. The office can be contacted by calling 806-379-8900.

Decals can also be purchased, said officials, by calling the TPWD Customer Service Center at 512-389-8917. Each decal costs $16 and can be paid for with a credit card, and are valid from Sep. 1 to Aug. 31 the following year.