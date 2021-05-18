Severe Weather Tools

Game Warden asks for information after three antelope shot, left near Highway 207

WARNING: Images within this story may be graphic

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three antelope were left dead for multiple days on the west side of Highway 207, according to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Said the Sheriff’s Office, “It appears someone shot them off of the highway and left them laying.” Texas Game Warden Lance Lindley was notified about the antelope yesterday, May 17, when all three were found with bullet wounds.

Any with information are asked to call Warden Lindley at 806-683-5954. A cash reward is possible if an arrest is made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

