Funeral service for Sergeant Mike Dunn held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The funeral for APD Sergeant Mike Dunn was held on Oct. 28.

Sergeant Dunn was 51 years old and died on Friday, Oct. 22, due to COVID-19 complications.

APD said Sergeant Dunn was with the department since Dec. 15, 1994. During this time, he worked in many different units, and his most recent position was as a detective in APD’s Homicide Unit.

“Mike Dunn was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a veteran, and a police officer,” APD said. The department added their thoughts and prayers go out to the Dunn family and friends.

