AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from Full Smile Orthodontics (FSO) announced that they will be hosting its first “Defend Your Mouth Day” event.

Appointment slots are available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 29 at Full Smile Orthodontics, located on 7901 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo.

According to an FSO press release, the event is open to youth ages 8-14 and their families. Officials said they will offer free mouth guards to Kids in Sports. FSO also said they will be educating local youth and parents about sport-relational trauma and the importance of mouth guard protection.

Officials said approximately a third of all sports injuries are to the face and more than 5 million teeth are knocked out each year, often due to sports-related injuries. FSO adds wearing a properly fitted mouth guard could be a way to protect teeth.