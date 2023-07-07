(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 7, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Full Smile Dental announced that a sneak peek of the 2nd annual Iron Horse Shoot Out with the Amarillo Police Department is set for Friday.

The sneak peek will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Full Smile Dental, located at 5051 S. Soncy Road, as area law enforcement motor officers will showcase their training skills and techniques.

According to officials, a food truck, emergency vehicles on display and a special landing by LIFESTAR will be present at the sneak peek event.

Officials noted that the full Iron Horse Shoot Out event will take place from July 20-22 under the new covered pavilion, located next to the Santa Fe Depot, and will be open to the public.

Civilians and motor officers from 15 states and representing 52 cities will ride in the full event including the following:

Amarillo Police Department;

McKinney Police Department;

Pampa Police Department;

Borger Police Department;

Garza County Constables;

Hutchinson Kansas Police Department;

Omaha Nebraska Police Department;

Cleburne Police Department;

Bellevue Nebraska Police Department;

Wise County Sheriff’s Office;

Burleson Police Department;

North Richland Hills Police Department;

Rockwall Police Department;

Arizona Department of Public Safety;

Grand Prairie Police Department;

Rowlett Police Department; and

Lubbock Police Department.

In addition, officials teased that Expert Civilian Teams from Cajun Thunder Motorsports and a civilian rider from Canada will join the full event.