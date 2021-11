AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Full Smile Dental said it’s holding its annual fundraising for the High Plains Food Bank.

Full Smile Dental said it chose to hold a Food & Fund Drive to benefit the food bank saying that for the next 3 weeks it will be collecting peanut butter & jelly, canned fruit/veggies, rice & beans, boxed dinners, cereal, and shelf-stable milk to help provide for those that are facing food insecurity.

As well as those food items monetary donations can also be made.