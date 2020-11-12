‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Matthew Wilson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Matthew Dewon Wilson.
Wilson is a 33 year-old man, 5’11 tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson is wanted for Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Bond Forfeiture.
Tips for Wilson’s location can be called in at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.
Tips leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to, “Say It Here.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- President-elect Biden moves forward with transition despite Pres. Trump not conceding
- Rio Hotel & Casino to reopen on Dec. 22
- BJ’s Wholesale Club giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys to club members
- 92-year-old woman with dementia performs one of Beethoven’s greatest works
- Decades of service: WWII Veteran works at Muscogee County Elections Office