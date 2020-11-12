‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Matthew Wilson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Matthew Dewon Wilson.

Wilson is a 33 year-old man, 5’11 tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson is wanted for Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Bond Forfeiture.

Tips for Wilson’s location can be called in at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.

Tips leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to, “Say It Here.”