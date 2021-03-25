‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Christopher Barbosa, wanted for intoxication, assault with a vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ as Christopher Barbosa, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury.’

Barbosa is described by police as a 25 year old man, 5’09” tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Christopher’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Amarillo Police Department stated that if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.