Fuddruckers’ and Lubys’ announcement does not affect your local Fuddruckers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Cafe Venture Company, a franchise owner and operator, local Fuddruckers restaurants intend to remain open.
Restaurants in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Waco, and Corpus Christi, Texas; Tulsa, OK; Farmington, and Albuquerque, NM, will continue to operate.
In a statement from the company, “Fuddruckers looks forward to providing the World’s Greatest Burger for many more years to come and are so thankful for all who have supported and continue to support them during this difficult time.”
