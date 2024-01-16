AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo and surrounding areas have dealt with dangerously low temperatures over the past several days causing some pipes to freeze.

With temperatures expected to rise over the next few days, plumbing services are preparing for an influx of customers due to the potential of water damage from broken and frozen pipes.

“When we’ve had an extended period of time at these critically low temperatures, you’re just going to have some damage, water spigots, things like that,” said A&R Mechanical Services General Manager Shannon Barrlow. “Proactively you can buy those little foam or Styrofoam things you can put over those, they work great. For about $3.50, you can prevent about $1,500 worth of damage.”

Plumbing services share that when extreme cold weather is in the forecast it’s important to plan ahead.

“With the cold temperatures we have this year probably need to open up the cabinets, let some heat get in there,” said SCOTTCO Service Plumbing Supervisor Rod Blair. “Keep your faucets dripping at each fixture, especially on the outside walls. Just keep the water moving to keep it from freezing.”

One indication that pipes are frozen is if there is no water coming out. Barlow shared in that case it is important to turn off the water valve right away to prevent flooding and water damage once pipes thaw.

“If you have at this point seen anything that has broken, maybe not leaking, but it’s broken, you need to shut the water valve off to that particular area,” said Barlow. “If you know where that’s at. If you don’t know where that’s at, you’re welcome to call any plumbing company and they will probably try to step you through that and get that shut off so that you don’t have a flood.”

Although many people may be eager to thaw out their pipes faster both Barlow and Blair advise against using space heaters to not cause more damage if pipes thaw too fast.

“You don’t want to just turn on space heaters and heat tape and things like that,” explained Barlow. “That’s where we end up with residential fires and things like that.”

Blair said if you see any damage don’t hesitate to call and they will work as quickly as possible to help customers.

“We’ll get there as quick as we can and we try to keep you informed and let you know how far behind we are,” said Blair. “That way you’re not having to call us to find out what’s kind of going on.”

Barlow said at A&R Mechanical Services once they receive a call, they’ll go assess the damage, provide a quote and allow the owner to submit it to their insurance.

“We try to work with those as best we can,” said Barlow. “The problem is, if people have been without water, or they’ve had a fixture that is without water at this point, they just want to get it fixed.”

For more information on ways to protect your plumbing or call if you need help, you can visit A&R Mechanical Services website, as well as SCOTTCO.