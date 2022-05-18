AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anna Poland has faced adversity throughout her life, starting at the age of three.

“I was sent to the orphanage because my biological mom passed away of tuberculosis,” said Poland. “My dad abandoned me when I was very young because he couldn’t take care of me. After that, my Nana, which is my grandmother, she sent me to the orphanage, the same orphanage that my siblings went to.”

Poland spent the next six years in the orphanage with her sisters before being adopted by a family from Indiana. She lived with her adoptive family for seven years, but more challenges came. She eventually found herself at Boys Ranch, where she spent the next five years.

“It actually taught me a lot as of being a human being, brought my confidence out, brought me to be who I am, not to be scared of the world when I get out,” said Poland.

Her thoughts would still wander to her family half a world away.

“I’m closer to my older siblings. The ones that have been there since like my, I guess, like my parents, not really because they’re my siblings, but they’ve just taken care of me until I got adopted,” Poland said. “My grandmother has just been there because it’s my mom’s mom on her side, and after my dad left it was kind of hard for me and her because she cannot adopt me, because she was older.”

She thinks about her biological family now more than ever. Four of Poland’s sisters were living in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv when Russia launched its attack on the country.

“I was talking to my fiancé about it. I was like, ‘My sisters are there like what am I supposed to do?’ So I just cried to him for hours,’ said Poland. “When I heard their voices, I was done. I was crying so bad.”

Poland’s life took another unexpected turn recently when she shared her story with a few guests at her job waiting tables.

“One of the ladies heard my accent and she asked me where I’m from, and I told her I’m from Russia. I was like, ‘I’m adopted.’ I told her the whole story. More ladies came in and this lady was like, ‘Everybody come in here fast,'” said Poland. “So she brought me in here and was like, ‘Can you tell your whole story to us?’ I was like yeah, of course, I don’t mind. So I told them my whole story. Some of them started bawling and some of them gave me a big hug, and after they sat me in the center and prayed for me, me and my family.”

Her story had an emotional impact on one woman in particular. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, called Poland a few days later and told her she would be paying the rest of her college tuition.

“I was like, ‘Wait, am I hearing this correctly? Like you’re paying my whole college tuition? I’m a freshman in college, and you’re paying it till I graduate,” asked Poland. “She’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘How am I supposed to thank you?’ She’s like, ‘You don’t have to thank me. Your story did enough.”

Poland is studying at Amarillo College and wants to transfer to Texas Tech University to study architecture and interior design. She eventually wants to start her own business building and designing homes.

Anna attributes her blessing to her faith.

“I’ve always put my faith in God and everything, always prayed to him, like, ‘Hey, I need your help. Hey, I need this,’ and he just gave me the faith,” said Poland. “He told me like, just wait, promising things are coming to you. So, I was patient enough and I waited, and promising things are coming to me.”