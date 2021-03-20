From 6th Collective celebrates spring break with event, vendors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, spring break continued in Bushland, as From 6th Collective hosted their spring break event.

They hosted vendors there at the shop this afternoon, and even had some special visitors from Dove Creek Equine Rescue. One of which, who has their own book.

“Today, we are here with two of our miniature ponies that we have”, said Ali McEwen, volunteer coordinator. “Also we’re here with our donkey June. She’s kind of famous with all the volunteers and we’re here with Tico, who actually has a book that we’re promoting.”

Tico’s book is sold there at the From 6th Collective.