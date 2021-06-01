Fritch woman’s Little Free Library helps to spread the joy of reading throughout the community

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “There’s not a lot of things in life that I need or really want but this is one thing I really needed and wanted,” said Lana Ball, Fritch Resident.

That one thing that Ball is referring to is a free little library which sits right in her front yard.

It was a Mother’s Day gift from her son Dylan.

“I was talking to my daughter-in-law because I always hate to ask my son to build things for me. She told my son, why don’t you build your mom one of these for mother’s day. So he went into his garage and shop and he picked out all kinds of lumber that he already had and he looked at plans and put it together for me,” said Ball.

Lana’s little free library is now part of a nation-wide system of little free libraries where the motto is “take one, leave one.”

Ball has a different motto.

“Take one. You don’t have to leave one,” said Ball.

There’s a wide assortment to choose from too.

“I have adult books. I have children’s books. I probably have a few cookbooks in there. I’ve put a few little prizes in there. I put it in there so maybe somebody will be like oh they have prizes and then they’ll get a book also,” said Ball.

Ball just retired in May after more than 25 years of teaching at Fritch ISD.

Ball hopes this new little free library will continue to spread her love of education and reading throughout the community.

“It does my heart a lot of good to know that I’m still lending to the education of people in Fritch, kids in Fritch,” said Ball.

Lana Ball’s little free library is located on https://littlefreelibrary.org/.