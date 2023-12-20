FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the 100th District Attorney, Luke Inman, reports that a Fritch man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a July homicide in Carson County.

According to the DA’s office, Tayber Joe Michael, 22, was sentenced to 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the “first-degree felony offense of murder.”

The charge stemmed from a July incident when Michales led police on a two-hour manhunt after he was accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, David Howard, 42, of Mustang, Oklahoma.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, on July 20, police responded to a home in the area of County Line Rd, in Carson County near Fritch.

Law enforcement said Howard was dead after being shot with a rifle in the backyard of the home. Following the shooting, police led a manhunt to find Michael. He was arrested after two hours on July 20.