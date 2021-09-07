Fritch man dead after fatal crash in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man has died after a fatal crash on SH 152, around 4 miles west of Pampa in Gray County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The department explained that at around 3:35 a.m. Shawn Francis, 46, of Fritch, with passenger Teffeni Martinez, 42, of Pampa, was driving westbound on SH 152 on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, while Andrews Martinez, 48, of Pampa was driving behind Francis in a 2020 Toyota passenger car.

The department said that Martinez failed to control his speed and hit the back of Francis, and according to the department, Francis was then pushed off the roadway and into the a ditch, north of SH 152, and both driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Francis was pronounced dead on the scene by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman, according to the department, while Teffeni Martinez was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with no serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigation.

The department said that a preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days here.