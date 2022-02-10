AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released federal court documents, Jeffrey Allen West of Fritch was arrested on a charge of possessing methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute, after a December 2021 traffic stop.

Testimony included in the documents said that a Borger Police Officer saw a Nissan Maxima with Texas plates leaving “a known residence for illicit narcotics distribution,” at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2021. The officer caught up with the Nissan and reported identifying West as the only person in the vehicle, then initiated a traffic stop on a signal violation. Officers also said Borger dispatch found that West did not have a valid driver’s license.

West was taken into custody for driving without a valid license, according to officers, and was searched. During the search, the arresting officer said that West had a clear plastic bag containing a “crystal-like substance suspected of methamphetamine” in his front pocket. There was also a clear glass pipe with white residue found on West’s person and over $4,000 in cash.

During a probable cause search of West’s vehicle, officers reported that a loose crystal-like substance was found in the floorboard area and center console, alongside a backpack containing a power tool, a glove found to have more clear plastic baggies of the substance and four cellphones.

The crystal-like substance was found, according to officers, to be 147.9 grams of methamphetamine, and consistent with distribution instead of an amount for someone’s personal use.