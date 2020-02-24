Fritch America Chamber of Commerce sending care packages to military members overseas

“My original goal was to say ok we sent out ten packages, that’s wonderful. But this has almost tripled our original goal,” said DeAllen Devaney, Fritch America Chamber of Commerce President.

Exceeding expectations, that’s how Devaney describes the outpouring of support the Fritch America Chamber of Commerce has received from the community, as they’ve set out to send care packages to military members serving overseas.

“The community just coming together, being able to send out with everything we have here, it’s going to be about 25 packages from a town of 2,000, is absolutely amazing,” said Devaney.

Devaney also says the inspiration came from her brother Andy, a marine serving over in Kuwait, who was deployed back in December.

“Since he’s over a battalion, we wanted to make sure that they were taken care of. Well our goal was ten packages, so far we’ve sent out 18. We’ve got a whole bunch more that we’re fixing to send out,” said Devaney.

Included in the care packages…

“Any of your toiletry items. Your razors, soaps, baby wipes, snacks, protein bars. Anything like that we take,” said Devaney.

This is the first year the Chamber of Commerce has done this. With how well it went, Devaney says she hopes to make it an annual event.

“We would like to make this a yearly project and send it to some other gunny sergeant or a supervisor over there so that they can distribute it amongst all of their battalions,” said Devaney.

Devaney says they’ll be taking donations to put into the care packages until February 28th. If you’d like to help out, click here: https://www.facebook.com/fritchareachamber/