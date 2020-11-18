Friona ISD students return to virtual learning

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Students at Friona Independent School District will be going back to virtual learning this week, and possibly after the Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Jimmy Burns, at Friona ISD made the decision to go virtual after a meeting with board members and staff to discuss the rising COVID-19 numbers in our area.

This comes after a few weeks the decision to place students back in the classroom was made by the district.

However, due to students, teachers, and custodial staff having to quarantine due to exposure of the virus or getting it themselves Burns said it was time to pull kids from the classroom.

“We went up tp 95 kids that were in remote so we tripled in a week what we were doing, and then we double our staff numbers we doubled that in a week.”

According to Burns the safety and security of staff and students is their priority.

Students will be provided with laptops and I-Pads however, some will be using paper packets. Burns stated that students may not get them right away as there are many backorders at this time.

Friona ISD will continue virtual learning after Thanksgiving break.

