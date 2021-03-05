Friona Cargill workers get expanded COVID-19 vaccine access for meatpacking workers across America from UFCW efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — In an effort to protect the nation’s food supply, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) announced new partnerships to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to more than 12,000 essential workers in meatpacking plants across the country.

The vaccine access is the result of collaborative efforts between UFCW and state and industry leaders, UFCW officials said. The expansion effort includes workers at the Cargill Beef Plant in Friona, Texas.

The UFCW represents 1.3 million essential workers in food and retail across America. In a release, UFCW stated more than 137 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19, and almost 22,000 meatpacking workers have been infected or exposed in the ongoing pandemic.

“As the pandemic continues, America’s essential food workers continue to face daily COVID risks on the frontlines in meatpacking and food processing plants across the country,” said Marc Perrone, International President of the UFCW. “UFCW’s new partnerships with state and industry leaders will expand vaccine access to more than 12,000 essential food workers in these plants, helping to prevent the deadly outbreaks we saw last year and keep our food supply secure as this crisis continues.

“The brutal truth is that even as these essential workers continue to get sick and die from this virus, most states are failing to prioritize them for vaccine access. We are grateful to our partners in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas for stepping up to join us in this week`s vaccine rollout and urge governors and CEOs in every state to act swiftly to ensure every essential food worker in America has access to the vaccine. Lives are on the line and we cannot wait any longer.”

According to UFCW, the effort has resulted in COVID-19 vaccine access at the following facilities:

Cargill Beef Plant – Friona, Texas

Smithfield Pork Plant – Denison, Iowa

National Beef Plant – Dodge City, Kansas

JBS Beef Plant – Grand Island, Nebraska

JBS Beef Plant – Greeley, Colorado

Smithfield Pork Plant – Mason City, Iowa

Tyson Pork Plant – Perry, Iowa

Cargill Beef Plant – Schuyler, Nebraska

Tyson Pork Plant – Waterloo, Iowa







