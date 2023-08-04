AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over the weekend, community members around Amarillo and the High Plains will have the opportunity to celebrate pop culture with cosplay, panels, vendors, art, gaming tournaments, and other events at AMA-CON 2023 in the Amarillo Civic Center.

Hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, organizers said that the event will celebrate all things “geeky and awesome” in a family-friendly, educational atmosphere featuring numerous events, activities, and guests.

The convention is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday throughout the Amarillo Civic Center’s exhibit halls, said organizers, with admission costing $8 for a two-day pass or $5 for a single-day pass, and no charge for children six years of age and younger.

Organizers said some of the highlights will include:

Five Cosplay contests: Kids, Anime, Comic, Gaming, and Sci-Fi/Original Characters

Panels on art, literature, and trivia

Vendors offering comic books, steampunk jewelry, and more

Events such as Geek Prom, an Art Show, and Sketch Off

Gaming tournaments, demonstrations, and free play

Guests announced for AMA-CON 2023 include:

Chris Jai Alex, who has worked with Marvel and DC projects such as “Captain America Civil War” and “Batman V Superman,”

J.M. Lee, the author of novels and book series such as “The Dark Crystal,” the “Boxcar Children Great Adventure” mini-series, and “The Nightland Express”

Arkady Martine, a speculative fiction writer of novels such as “A Memory Called Empire,” and a policy advisor for the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department

Vivian Shaw, who authored the fantasy trilogy “Strange Practice,” “Dreadful Company,” and “Grave Importance”

Jason Ybarra & the Turtle Van, who travels the country to comic cons and events to show off his life-size van from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

David Yi, co-founder of K-Pop Dance Dallas

The full published schedule for AMA-CON 2023 can be viewed below.

AMA-CON raises funds that Friends of the Amarillo Public Library use to support public library programs not financed by taxpayer dollars, said organizers, including Summer Reading Club, the APL MakerSpace, English as a Second Language classes, and many other education and enrichment opportunities offered by the library system.