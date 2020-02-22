Friday night shooting in West Amarillo leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in west Amarillo on Friday, according to Amarillo Police.

APD said it happened on Friday, Feb. 21 around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Florida Avenue.

Officers were responding to a call of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a victim with four gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Violent Crimes Unit. at 806-378-4251. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also go online at amapolice.org or download the P3 app to your cell phone. All of these are anonymous.