Live Now
Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

Friday night football returns to the High Plains

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s officially here. The first Friday night of high school football season.

The first game was last night, Palo Duro taking on Canyon at Dick Bivins Stadium, but tonight it’s Caprock’s turn against Hereford.

Earlier today we spoke with Amarillo ISD Athletics Director Brad Thiessen who is excited to see what all four Amarillo teams are going to do this season.

Be sure to tune into The Locker Room with Sports Director Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin. We’ll have complete coverage of high school football highlights and scores from the High Plains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss