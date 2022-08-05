AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene.

According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant house with visible flames. A total of six units were called to the scene, and the fire was under control by around 5:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said department officials. At the time of the department’s update, there was no information given regarding the possible cause of the fire.