Free webinar focuses on special education resources in rural communities

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Adjusting to virtual learning can be especially hard for special education students. With little to no resources in most rural districts in the panhandle that adjustment can be an uphill battle.

Sklyer Mueller with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension said rural areas like Clarendon, Dumas and Dalhart tend to face special education challenges in their respective school districts. Unfortunately, the pandemic has magnified some of the issues.

“Some of the parents and students are feeling a little more isolated and they’re struggling to find connections and resources with other parents or teachers,” Mueller said.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is hoping to help change that by hosting a free webinar series.

“It’s important for the parents individuals and educators and administrators to know there are resources out there that will assist everyone involved in providing and receiving special education services,” Mueller explained.

Mueller said most rural districts are not aware that some of the quality and quantity of services available in larger districts are also available for them.

“There’s grants available and Disability rights of Texas has been able to get a robot that will sit in a classroom for a student to assist them with learning if they can not physically be there,” Mueller added.

Although the webinar focuses primarily on special educators, parents and students, Mueller stresses the importance of community involvement.

“Even if you’re not an educator it’s good to know there’s resources and also know how you can support your colleagues or your community,” Mueller suggested.

The four-part webinar series starts Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will end on March 30th. If you’d like to register please email: skyler.mueller@ag.tamu.edu