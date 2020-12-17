Free virtual camp helps area high school seniors prepare for jobs



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Saun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride, Inc. is really focusing on helping area high school students find work post-graduation.

“What Covid really showed us was there are certain types of jobs that are almost pandemic proof,” Dr. McAlmont explained. “We have seen probably one of the fastest rates of growth within in the state of Texas in terms of growth and those who are interested in career learning.”

As a digital platform, Stride provides virtual education to students K through 12th grades.

Due to the pandemic’s impact on unemployment, McAlmont is focusing on helping career-ready students have a chance at landing a job.

“We’re doing these camps over just a three day period between December 28-30,” Dr. McAlmont said.

The Midwinter Mashup is a free camp providing career-ready skills, job preparation skills, and interview techniques.

“So, if you’re a junior or senior you’re really prepared for when you graduate,” Dr. McAlmont added. “They’ve gained some professional development skills and confidence and they’re really ready for a fast moving workplace.”

