AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October.

According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization.

Officials state that pet microchips can provide key information when an animal is lost so it can be returned to its owner.

“One of the more effective ways to return a lost pet to its owner is for the pet to be microchipped,” said AAMW Outreach Manager Kayla Sell. “Microchipping is a quick and easy process for a dog or cat. If a pet gets lost, microchipping can identify the animal so the owner can be contacted.”

AMW said appointments for pet microchips are not necessary they do accept walk-ins. AMW also adds that the microchipping process normally takes less than five minutes.

For more information on pet microchipping by Animal Management and Welfare, visit here.