AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Management and Welfare Department is offering a free microchipping event for pets on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at El Alamo Park.

The free microchipping service is being provided by a grant from PetSmart Charities. There will also be documentation provided in Spanish.

Dogs and cats are eligible for the service, but cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

The service will be provided on a first come-first served basis.