AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This Sunday, former professional athlete turned licensed therapist Jay Barnett will hold a mental health symposium in Amarillo.
His book “Hello King” addresses issues surrounding mental health in the black communities. Barnett said the open conversation will address topics such as suicide rates, identity crisis and much more.
” I can share the stories about my career,” Barnett explained. “I can share stories about the locker room, I can share stories about going through divorce and having to deal with my daddy issues. So this event is going to be real it’s going to be relevant, it’s going to be transparent but more importantly I want people to experience a life changing encounter.”
You can hear Barnett speak this Sunday Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. inside Palo Duro High School’s auditorium. Barnett also said social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.
The event is free and open to the public.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Free mental health symposium to be held at Palo Duro High School
- LIVE: White House COVID-19 team holds briefing as vaccine-makers promise supply surge
- ‘One in a million’: Rare half male, half female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania
- Atmos Energy assures customers will not face ‘unusually high’ natural gas bills after winter storm
- Missouri day care under investigation after toddler found outside in the cold