Free mental health support line offered to those in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the lives of people across the globe.

From social distancing to lack of physical contact, and, for some, working from home since March, the situation has taken a toll on the mental health of many.

Texas Panhandle Centers Behavioral and Developmental Health (TPC) is trying to curb that toll by providing a free mental health support line.

“We want to make sure that people aren’t feeling isolated, and, you know, may just now be experiencing some difficulty related to COVID,” said Sara Northrup, the program administrator for adult behavioral health at TPC. “This is for our friends and neighbors not only in Amarillo and Canyon but also out in our rural communities.”

According to TPC, a Mental Health America survey showed a 93% increase from Jan. 2020 through Sept. 2020 in the number of people experiencing anxiety and a 62% increase in depression.

The organization also said more people are reporting frequent thoughts of suicide and self-harm than have ever been recorded in the MHA Screening program since its launch in 2014.

An article for the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report shows during late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use.

“I think it’s completely understandable that we’ve seen an uptick in some of these things, especially with people working from home more,” said Northrup. “I think all of us have experienced some difficulty that’s related to the pandemic, whether that be isolation, having some increased symptoms of depression, some more anxiety, and, of course, that isolation, people being at home and pretty restricted to what their activities can be.”

Northrup said that is why the free mental health support line was born.

“This pandemic has really stretched us to a point to where we’re really kind of struggling, and our old coping skills may not be working as well as they do in most circumstances. So, we’ve either got to hone the skills that we have or develop some new skills,” said Northrup. “And, you know, one of those things is reaching out and picking up the phone and saying, ‘Hey, I’m kind of having a bad day. So what are some things that I can do differently?’ Talking to a professional, I think that’s the norm these days, is really just to reach out, raise your hand, and let’s see if we can help each other. And that’s, you know, not just in a professional setting, but neighbor to neighbor.”

There is no need to be a client of TPC to use the phone free support line.

The support line can be reached by dialing: (833) 986-1919

Northrup spoke about signs to look for in those who may be struggling with their mental health. She discusses it in the below clip:

If you or someone you care about are having difficulty, please reach out for help.