Free, local ride-share service will take you to the polls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Free rides to the polls. Uber and Lyft have done it, but now a local service is helping younger and older voters get out and cast their ballots.

“We pick them up at their location, whether that’s at home or at work, if they need to we take them to vote and return them to the place where we pick them up,” Organizer of VoterLift, Jerri Glover, explained.

Glover said she hopes this free rideshare service will drive more people to the polls.

“Not everyone has a car,” Glover added.

For the past three years during every election, VoterLift has provided this free service to all demographics in our area.

“We will go anywhere in Potter and Randall County, and as matter of fact, we have had volunteers go as far as Hartley to drive someone to the polls,” Glover explained.

One of this year’s volunteers, Melodie Graves, said she is using her own gas money and free time to help people get out and vote.

“Getting out to vote in this election is extremely important and I will volunteer as much of my time as I can,” Graves said.

Due to the current pandemic, VoterLift has implemented guidelines to keep both passengers and drivers safe.

“We have provided our drivers with tools,” Glover said. “We are giving them hand sanitizer and we’re giving them hand sanitizer wipes so they can wipe down their vehicle when they return the voter home.”

Not only will drivers be required to wear masks during the ride but passengers will also be required.

“Unfortunately if they refuse we will have to move on we won’t allow them to ride and it’s just for their safety as well as our drivers,” Glover said.

To schedule your free ride call or text 806-752-9646.

