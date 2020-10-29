Free local program provides new moms with personal nurse

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A state-funded program is providing new mothers with a personal nurse to help guide them through pregnancy and motherhood.

“Becoming a mom for the first time can be a bit overwhelming,” said Liz Favela with Family Partnership of Amarillo.

Favela hopes to educate more of the community on the free program for first-time mothers.

“We’re there to support the moms in whatever needs they need,” Favela explained. “We help them with anything they have questions on getting resources, getting started on Medicaid and WIC, finding a provider. Our goal is to have a healthy pregnancy a healthy baby, help them be better prepared for motherhood.”

The program, funded through the Texas Department of Family and Protective services, also provides support for mothers after child birth.

Favela said the personal nurse is there for the mother until the child is two years old.

“Those first difficult months we really watch post-partum symptoms, we teach them how to bond with their child and watch for their milestone development,” Favela said.

First-time mother, Cassandra Tortoreo, who said she has benefited significantly from the program, shared how her personal nurse helped her navigate motherhood.

“I just felt so insecure about being a first-time mom and not knowing really what was going on,” Tortoreo said. “Seeing nurse Elizabeth, I started seeing her when I was nine weeks pregnant. If I’m ever having anxiety about a certain situation, she helps me through it. And really, like that amount of time, you really create a bond with the nurses. They’re not only your nurse, they’re your friends too.”

Pre-pandemic, Favela said all personal nurses were doing in-person visits but have now transitioned to virtual visits via Telehealth.

Favela said to qualify for the program, most clients need to be on Medicaid or WIC. If not on Medicaid or WIC but still interested in the program, Favela does look at potential clients on a case-by-case basis. More information on the program can be found here.

