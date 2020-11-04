Free local program preps parents for student learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — HIPPY is a state-funded program that teaches parents how to prepare their students before they begin grade school.

“It is a parent program for them to be the first and most important teacher in their child’s life,” said local assistant coordinator Veronica Elizalde. “[Hippy] stands for home instruction of parents of preschool youngsters.”

Although the program is free and available to any interested parent of a pre-school child, Elizalde said the program does require the parent and student’s time and attention.

“We go through a 30-week curriculum. The home visitors go into the home, well right now, it’s virtual, so we will do video conferencing,” Elizalde explained. “We provide all the supplies, they will go over strategies, role-play each activity to ensure the parent knows how to, in turn, every day for 20 minutes, just do one activity with their child.”

The curriculum made up of science, math, motor skills, literacy, language, and emotional development is something Elizalde said lays a solid foundation for success.

“I myself was a parent and a home visitor, now I’m an assistant coordinator,” Elizalde added. “I was able to see and experience with families where they were offered the gifted and talented on a lot of my caseloads. Our proven model has proven that the more a parent is involved in their child’s education, the likelihood of them graduating and going on to college.”

For more information on HIPPY, you can call 806-337-1700 extension 218.

More from MyHighPlains.com: