Free entry to Panhandle Plains Historical Museum this weekend for Bank Of America cardholders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heads up art, culture and museum fans. The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), located on the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon, is free to enter on April 3 and 4 for Bank of America (BOA) cardholders. No “foolin’ around.”

The free entry is part of BOA’s Museums on Us program, which allows BOA cardholders to visit museums and historic sites free of charge on the first weekend of every month from April to June, seriously.

According to BOA, more than 225 museums across the country participate in the program, which recently celebrated its 24th anniversary.

PPHM has a number of featured exhibitions on display currently including the time-traveling The Roaring 20’s Flapper Fashion and The Panhandle Prohibition Exhibition exhibits and the Rocks of the Ages exhibit, featuring over 200 common and uncommon rocks, minerals and gems.

According to museum officials, PPHM is following WTAMU COVID-19 protocols, so face coverings are required and social distancing is enforced.

For more information about the Museums on Us program, click here.