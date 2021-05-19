Free COVID-19 vaccines to be available for new students, community at WT orientations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held alongside each of the next 13 student orientations at West Texas A&M University, beginning May 22.
According to the University, all students, prospective students, their families who attend orientation, and all community members 18 and older will be able to be served at the clinic with the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
These clinics will be coordinated, according to the University, by the Texas Division of Emergency Management; members of the Texas National Guard will administer the vaccines. Visitor parking will be available in front of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.
“Not only do we want to offer our incoming freshmen and their families the chance to be vaccinated, but we also want to make sure anyone in our community who has not had the chance to get their shot can do so,” said Amber Black, assistant vice president of student enrollment, engagement and success. “We appreciate the help of the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas National Guard for their work to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Despite the availability of vaccines at the orientation events, WTAMU said that students, faculty, and staff, will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before oncoming summer or fall classes.
According to the University vaccine clinics will only be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Day 2 of each NSO — May 22; June 2, 5, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25; July 6; and Aug. 12, 14 and 17.
All but two clinics will be held in Legends Club inside the JBK Student Center; the June 23 and Aug. 17 clinics will be held inside the Hazel Kelley Wilson Room, also inside the JBK. No reservations will be required.
Upcoming New Student Orientation events, as stated by the University:
- May 21-22 for all colleges (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22)
- June 1-2 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Engineering and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2)
- June 4-5 for College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5)
- June 8-9 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Engineering and Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9)
- June 10-11 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11)
- June 15-16 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Engineering and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16)
- June 17-18 for College of Engineering, College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18)
- June 22-23 for College of Engineering, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23)
- June 24-25 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25)
- July 5-6 for all colleges (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6)
- August 11-12 for College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12)
- August 13-14 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Engineering and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14)
- August 16-17 for all colleges (vaccines available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Canyon launches ‘WaterSmart’ program
- Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘The Texas Heartbeat Act,’ SB 8, by Sen. Bryan Hughes
- Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day
- ‘Be prepared, stay safe, when severe weather strikes:’ Xcel Energy provide tips on electricity outages
- WATCH: City of Amarillo final regular COVID-19 briefing, May 19