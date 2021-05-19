Free COVID-19 vaccines to be available for new students, community at WT orientations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held alongside each of the next 13 student orientations at West Texas A&M University, beginning May 22.

According to the University, all students, prospective students, their families who attend orientation, and all community members 18 and older will be able to be served at the clinic with the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

These clinics will be coordinated, according to the University, by the Texas Division of Emergency Management; members of the Texas National Guard will administer the vaccines. Visitor parking will be available in front of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

“Not only do we want to offer our incoming freshmen and their families the chance to be vaccinated, but we also want to make sure anyone in our community who has not had the chance to get their shot can do so,” said Amber Black, assistant vice president of student enrollment, engagement and success. “We appreciate the help of the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas National Guard for their work to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Despite the availability of vaccines at the orientation events, WTAMU said that students, faculty, and staff, will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before oncoming summer or fall classes.

According to the University vaccine clinics will only be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Day 2 of each NSO — May 22; June 2, 5, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25; July 6; and Aug. 12, 14 and 17.

All but two clinics will be held in Legends Club inside the JBK Student Center; the June 23 and Aug. 17 clinics will be held inside the Hazel Kelley Wilson Room, also inside the JBK. No reservations will be required.

Upcoming New Student Orientation events, as stated by the University: