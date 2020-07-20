Free COVID-19 testing to start for WT Campus on Friday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Free COVID-19 testing for the West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) campus community will start at the end of this week.

WTAMU said tests are by appointment between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

WT has set up a central location for the testing. Campus officials said the test will be a mouth swab done by trained personnel.

After July 24, tests are available for any student by appointment.

To make an appointment, click here.

“WT is pleased that The Texas A&M University System is moving forward with increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing,” Rasberry said. “We anticipate that we’ll be able to move forward soon with a streamlined testing system that will help us return to campus safely and securely in time for the Aug. 24 beginning of the fall semester.”

“Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations, said about 15,000 test kits, which is about 10% of the Texas A&M University System’s total student population, will be sent to System campuses each month. WT will get about 1,000 tests per month.

The university is encouraging those who have insurance to use their primary care physician to access the test so that their test can be paid for by insurance.

