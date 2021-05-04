Frances Hibbs and Jan Sanders announce their retirement from the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Frances Hibbs and Jan Sanders have announced their retirement from the City of Amarillo ending more than a half-century of combined service to the Amarillo community and its residents said the city.

Hibbs is retiring as city secretary after 31 years of service in different capacities – starting in April 1990. Sanders beat Hibbs to the city by roughly six months – starting in October 1989. She retires as assistant city secretary with 31.5 years of service in various roles.

Hibbs and Sanders have worked with six mayors and five city managers said the city.