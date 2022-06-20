Independence Day. Beautiful young woman with the American flag in a wheat field at sunset with bokeh and sparkle. 4th of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amid a year dotted with droughts, wildfire risks, and a re-emergence from years of COVID-19-related cancellations, communities across the High Plains have been preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of community and organization celebrations for those looking to mark the holiday.

Amarillo

According to information released from the Starlight Ranch Event Center, country singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe will kick off July in Amarillo with a July 1 live show. Gates are expected to open at 8 p.m., and although the show will be family-friendly any guest under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase, and folding chairs are welcome.

Tickets for the Jon Wolfe live show can be found here.

Canyon

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce published a schedule of local celebrations planned from July 3 through July 4, which included:

“Kickin’ It in Canyon” with Casey Donahew July 3, 7 p.m. WT First United Bank Parking Lot Tickets $15 per person in advance, $20 at the gate

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast July 4, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Cole Community Center Tickets $5

4th of July Fair on the Square July 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Downtown Canyon Square More information, vendor information can be found here

4th Avenue Firecracker Mile July 4, 9:30 a.m. Hampton Inn through 4th Avenue, ending at the Downtown Canyon Square Run information

Canyon’s Independence Day Parade July 4, 10 a.m. First United Bank Center through the Downtown Square Parade route, information, registration

Live Music, Fun, Food at Conner Park July 4, 6 p.m. with fireworks postponed until a later date Conner Park Updates and information



Borger

The City of Borger released information on its “Freedom on Main” celebration, planned for July 2 on the Borger Main Street from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The free event, according to the city, will include live music, a parade, food, shopping, and activities for children.

Cactus

The City of Cactus announced that it will hold a Fourth of July Celebration on July 7 at the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce. A parade is expected to begin at noon, followed by a Sand Volleyball Tournament at 2 p.m., and a fireworks show beginning after dark.

City officials noted that opportunties for family fun, food, and live music with Los Solitarios and Los Cuates Vegas would also be included in the event.

Pampa

According to the Pampa Police Department and city officials, the first City of Pampa Hometown Independence Day Celebration will occur on July 4. Events planned for the day included:

Freedom 5k 8 a.m. Freedom Museum

Uncle Sam’s Parade 10 a.m.

Coney Island Cafe Hot Dog Eating Contest 12 p.m. Recreation Park



Other all-day events, said the city, will be held at Recreation Park and include live music, a kids’ fishing tournament, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, and assorted vendors. A fireworks show is expected at around 9:45 p.m.

