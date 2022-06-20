AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amid a year dotted with droughts, wildfire risks, and a re-emergence from years of COVID-19-related cancellations, communities across the High Plains have been preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of community and organization celebrations for those looking to mark the holiday.
Amarillo
According to information released from the Starlight Ranch Event Center, country singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe will kick off July in Amarillo with a July 1 live show. Gates are expected to open at 8 p.m., and although the show will be family-friendly any guest under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase, and folding chairs are welcome.
Tickets for the Jon Wolfe live show can be found here.
Canyon
The Canyon Chamber of Commerce published a schedule of local celebrations planned from July 3 through July 4, which included:
- “Kickin’ It in Canyon” with Casey Donahew
- July 3, 7 p.m.
- WT First United Bank Parking Lot
- Tickets $15 per person in advance, $20 at the gate
- Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
- July 4, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Cole Community Center
- Tickets $5
- 4th of July Fair on the Square
- July 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Downtown Canyon Square
- More information, vendor information can be found here
- 4th Avenue Firecracker Mile
- July 4, 9:30 a.m.
- Hampton Inn through 4th Avenue, ending at the Downtown Canyon Square
- Run information
- Canyon’s Independence Day Parade
- July 4, 10 a.m.
- First United Bank Center through the Downtown Square
- Parade route, information, registration
- Live Music, Fun, Food at Conner Park
- July 4, 6 p.m. with fireworks postponed until a later date
- Conner Park
- Updates and information
Borger
The City of Borger released information on its “Freedom on Main” celebration, planned for July 2 on the Borger Main Street from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The free event, according to the city, will include live music, a parade, food, shopping, and activities for children.
Cactus
The City of Cactus announced that it will hold a Fourth of July Celebration on July 7 at the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce. A parade is expected to begin at noon, followed by a Sand Volleyball Tournament at 2 p.m., and a fireworks show beginning after dark.
City officials noted that opportunties for family fun, food, and live music with Los Solitarios and Los Cuates Vegas would also be included in the event.
Pampa
According to the Pampa Police Department and city officials, the first City of Pampa Hometown Independence Day Celebration will occur on July 4. Events planned for the day included:
- Freedom 5k
- 8 a.m.
- Freedom Museum
- Uncle Sam’s Parade
- 10 a.m.
- Coney Island Cafe Hot Dog Eating Contest
- 12 p.m.
- Recreation Park
Other all-day events, said the city, will be held at Recreation Park and include live music, a kids’ fishing tournament, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, and assorted vendors. A fireworks show is expected at around 9:45 p.m.
This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.