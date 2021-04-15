Fourth annual Funny Car Chaos drag racing championship headed to Amarillo April 23-24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have a need for speed and high powered drag racing, the Amarillo Dragway has just what you need. The fourth annual Funny Car Chaos Championship Series will be held next Friday, April 23rd, and Saturday, April 24th, Amarillo Dragway officials said.

The Funny Cars Chaos Championship Series is the biggest field of Funny Cars in the fifty-plus year old track’s history. According to Amarillo Dragway officials, over 32 flip top Funny Cars will be in Amarillo for the event, competing for over $30,000 in prize money.

The event will also include over 150 racecars, a jet engine powered dragster, and nostalgia gassers. Amarillo Dragway officials added attendees at the races will get an up close and personal experience to pit areas to meet the drivers, get autographs, and experience these powerful rides up close.

“Funny Cars are the fastest, loudest, wildest cars we showcase each year at the track,” said new Amarillo Dragway GM Tyler West. “Our staff has been working day in and day out in preparation for this event and it’s always a thrilling experience.”

Two rounds of Funny Car qualifying will begin Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m., as teams will compete for lowest times and best positions on the ladder for final eliminations on Saturday, April 24. The racing company said Funny Car races are best showcased at night where the nitro flames shine brightest and burnout smoke envelopes the starting line. Qualifying races on April 24 will begin at 2 p.m., with eliminations beginning at 6 p.m.

“This is our biggest event of the year at Amarillo Dragway and we’re prepared to welcome thousands of spectators for a family friendly high octane experience at the drag races, ” said West.

Admission at Amarillo Dragway is free for kids twelve and under, and adult tickets range from $20-$30 depending on the attendance date.

“We have full concessions, vendors, plenty of bleacher seating and tailgating options available. This is the event you’ll want to come see if you have never been to a drag race before,” West said.

Amarillo Dragway is located at 12955 Burlington Road, south of Loop 335, off of FM 1151. For more information, click here.