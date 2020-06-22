Four-year-old child dies at Lake Mackenzie

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo via WATE

BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Briscoe County Sherriff’s Department is reporting the death of a child at Lake Mackenzie.

According to the sheriff, the child was four years old and died in a vehicle accident.

There has been very little information released on the incident, but it apparently happened on Saturday, June 20, and the sheriff said the accident is still under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss