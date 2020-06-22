BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Briscoe County Sherriff’s Department is reporting the death of a child at Lake Mackenzie.
According to the sheriff, the child was four years old and died in a vehicle accident.
There has been very little information released on the incident, but it apparently happened on Saturday, June 20, and the sheriff said the accident is still under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Four-year-old child dies at Lake Mackenzie
- Congress sets sights on addressing racial inequalities in work, healthcare
- Man pleads guilty for possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices
- Report: Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag deal, still negotiating long-term contract
- Local counselor says anxiety is on the rise due to COVID-19