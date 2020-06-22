Four-year-old child dies at Lake Mackenzie

BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Briscoe County Sherriff’s Department is reporting the death of a child at Lake Mackenzie.

According to the sheriff, the child was four years old and died in a vehicle accident.

There has been very little information released on the incident, but it apparently happened on Saturday, June 20, and the sheriff said the accident is still under investigation.

