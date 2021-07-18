Four teens arrested after auto burglary, brief chase with APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four teens are in custody after brief chase with Amarillo Police early Saturday morning.

APD said officers were called to the 6900 block of Hurst Road at 4:54 a.m., on July 17, on a possible auto burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a white SUV. The same vehicle had been reported earlier that morning for prowling in other neighborhoods.

Officers in the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop. According to APD, the suspects traveled south on Coulter Street and then east on Loop 335. The driver then attempted to turn south onto the Canyon Drive access road, and struck a concrete barrier.

Four males exited the vehicle and fled on foot, and were caught by officers. APD said a 15-year-old male was found in possession of a handgun. He was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft and Organized Criminal Activity.

APD told us a 16-year-old male was caught in the close vicinity of a handgun. He was also booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft and Organized Criminal Activity.

The 16-year-old driver was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft, and Organized Criminal Activity, according to APD. A 17-year-old male was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention, theft, and Organized Criminal Activity.

APD officers later found two more handguns in the area of the the arrests. Multiple stolen items were located inside the SUV, and returned to six victims of auto burglaries in different neighborhoods. APD told KAMR the SUV was stolen from the 7400 block of City View are 2 a.m., that morning.

APD reminds citizens to take everything out of their vehicles and always lock the doors.