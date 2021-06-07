Four men from Amarillo arrested in multijurisdictional operation for online solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that four individuals have been arrested, as a result of a joint online operation with multiple agencies, for online solicitation of a minor.

Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents along with the Randall County Districts Attorney’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations arrested four individuals as a result of a joint online operation said Texas DPS.

According to Texas DPS, Trase William Whitten, age 20, Robert Michael Kelley, age 43, Javier Villega, age 49, John Wayne Clausen II, age 33, were arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Clausen was also arrested for Possession or promotion of child pornography. The four individuals were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

Texas DPS said Whitten, Kelley, and Villegas were booked into the Randall County Jail, Clausen II was booked into the Potter County Jail.