Four arrested on federal charges, involved in Amarillo drug trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a case involving undercover investigation, surveillance, cross-country travel, and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team, four people have been arrested on federal drug charges.

Demarcus Dave Grabert, Grant Leonard Glover, Tremayne Devante Watson, and Ashton Andrew Burns were the subjects of a complaint on May 21, for “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marihuana.”

A summary of the released complaint:

The case began in February of 2018, when APD Narcotics received an anonymous tip about alleged drug distribution. According to the caller, “Demarc” and “Twat’ would fly to Colorado or California to get narcotics and then ship them to their houses.

In March of 2018, another caller identified Tremayne Devante Watson as a drug dealer, and said he would go to California and Dallas to buy drugs and mail them to Amarillo two to three times a month.

On March 26, 2020, another tip reached the APD regarding pounds of weed, mushrooms, smoking pens, and possibly cocaine being sold in Amarillo by Demarcus Dave Grabert. The tipster said Grabert posted his dealings on Snapchat, and was mailing large amounts of money back to California.

In late March and early April of 2020, APD Narcotics Agent Bryan Bacon gave information to US Postal Inspectors about the possible narcotics trafficking happening through the mail.

In early April, “a cooperating defendant” supported information that a group called “Hog Life”, a Crip gang, was trafficking marijuana, THC products, and psilocybin mushrooms in the Amarillo area. The gang was getting these drugs through the US Postal Service and FedEx from California, and mailing money in return. The defendant also said that the operation was being run through Snapchat, identifying Demarcos Dave Grabert and Tremayne Devante Watson through user names “Dmark09” and/or “Rackz”, and “(ss) t-watt_hl#nobuff” and/or “twatt_hl” as well as Amarillo addresses and vehicles.

The information given by the tipster for Grabert was an address on the 3600 Mirror St. in Amarillo and a silver Mercedes Benz.

Additionally, the defendant also said the source of the supply was living in California, under the Snapchat user name G13 and or G13bam – later identified as Grant Leonard Glover, Jr. He was reported to be branding the products with “Dank of America.”

While investigating Hog Life members and addresses where drugs were supposedly being shipped, Agent Bacon posed undercover by communicating through Snapchat with Grabert and Glover, recording video clips and images of drug distribution and money laundering between the two. Snapchat also showed travel to California, Houston, and Dallas by Grabert as well as Glover travelling to Amarillo, and being with Grabert in Houston and Dallas.

According to the court documents, “Both Graver and Glover will flaunt their illicit proceeds and lavish lifestyles from expensive dining, travel, driving exotic vehicles, purchasing designer clothing and jewelry, to spending thousands of dollars at adult entertainment establishments.”

Throughout the case, Joseph Moseley, a Postal Inspector, said he has made “eight parcel seizures containing narcotics” going to various related addresses. These drugs included marijuana, different THC products, and Alprazolam (Xanax). Many were being mailed to Watson and Grabert’s homes.

In late April of 2020, Agent Bacon surveyed Grabert’s house and reported to see Grabert and another man in the rear driveway, having completed a drug transaction. The man was stopped by the Amarillo Police Department after leaving, and a probable cause search found four bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

In May of 2020, Agent Bacon confirmed Hog Life members Grabert, Watson, and Burns through an informant. Another informant identified Grabert and Burns as Hog Life members in August of 2020.

On May 14, 2020, Agent Bacon bought 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms undercover from Grabert directly.

On June 9, 2020, APD narcotics agents surveyed a home on Chisholm to see the delivery of a parcel. Agent Bacon saw a grey 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat arrive, the same Hellcat reported in the crime stoppers tip, and identified the driver and passenger as Grabert and Watson. The two were seen picking up the parcel and putting it into the garage before the overhead door was closed. Later, Grabert was seen carrying a smaller opened cardboard box and putting it into the trunk of the Charger, where a large vacuum sealed bag was seen in the box.

After the two left the home, a traffic stop was conducted by Amarillo Police Department Officer Skaggs when a violation was seen. Officer Skaggs reported to “immediately smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” After APD officers conducted a probable cause search, marijuana paraphernalia was found and around 16 pounds of THC products were found in the trunk. Grabert had $935 in his wallet, and Watson had $1,145 in his wallet and $5,000 in a backpack.

On January 27, 2021, another traffic stop was conducted after surveillance on Grabert, and arrested on city warrants. 17 grams of suspected marijuana and 1 gram of suspected THC were found in the vehicle.

On March 31, 2021, Grabert posted on Snapchat “Shop opened” and posted videos of “bulk marijuana strains, multiple vacuum sealed bags of individually rolled marijuana products, and Psilocybin mushrooms.” Multiple vehicles were seen afterward coming and going from thehome on S. Mirror.

On May 20, 2021, Agent Bacon concluded from social media posts and filters that Glover and Grabert were both in Amarillo, and believed drugs being advertised were actively being sold from the home on S. Mirror. Agents surveying the area saw heavy traffic to and from the home, and suspected bulk quantities of narcotics were seized from the vehicles after traffic stops.

A Chrysler 200, registered to Grabert’s girlfriend Victoria Carillo, was stopped. Glover was the driver, and a passenger was identified as Thomas Perez. Perez admitted to being a hired bodyguard for Glover, and was in possession of two firearms.

A Federal Search Warrant for the home on S. Mirror was issued, and carried out by the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team. Victoria Carillo was the only occupant, and called out of the house by SWAT. A search recovered “more than 50 pounds of suspected raw marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, an estimated 75 pounds of suspected THC and psilocybin edibles, 120 gross grams of suspected psilocybin, approximately $63,000 in US currency, scales, a money counter, heat sealer, “Dank of America” branded paraphernalia, and “No Boof” branded paraphernalia.”