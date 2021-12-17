Four indicted on drug related charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were indicted on drug-related charges in Amarillo.

According to court documents, Celia Guerrero, Jose Vargas Estrada, Nubia Valdez Castaneda, and Carlos Gomez Alfonso face multiple charges including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The four were allegedly distributing drugs at and near the Las Alazanas Bar and near Guerrero’s home. According to a criminal complaint, From Aug. 9 through Nov. 5, an undercover agent from the Amarillo Police Department purchased about 73.77 grams of cocaine from Guerrero at the Las Alazanas Bar and 26.1 grams of cocaine from Vargas Estrada, a transaction that reportedly was coordinated through Guerrero.