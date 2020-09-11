Four arrested during Potter County drug search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested four people during a warrant search on Sept. 11.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies obtained a warrant for a search of a residence on the 1000 block of Maple Street. Reportedly, crack cocaine was found alongside around 100 ecstasy pills and a firearm.

Jerome Patterson, 32, Jose Eddins, 20, Zeldon Thorton, 28, and Demajia Murphy, 19, were arrested and booked into Potter County Jail.

