AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn.

Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He had been with the department since 1994 in a number of different positions, his most recent having been as a detective with the APD Homicide Unit.

The foundation’s announcement detailed that Dunn had also enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served tours in Okinawa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Somalia before joining the APD. He is survived by his wife, Delonda, and their four children.

“My house payment was my family’s only debt and by far our largest monthly expense. When the Tunnel to Towers Foundation lifted this burden, it gave my family peace of mind during an uncertain time,” said Delonda Dunn, according to the foundation, “My kids and I are able to remain in our home where so many happy memories were created with their dad and my husband. This gift from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has blessed my family beyond measure and we are forever grateful.”

The foundation also paid the mortgages for San Antonio Fire Department Engineer Lyle Crawford Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate, and Harris County Deputy Sheriff Shaun Waters.

Officials with the foundation said that it has been dedicated to honoring first responders for over 20 years, and aims to deliver over 200 mortgage-free homes across the United States in 2022 for first responders and their families.