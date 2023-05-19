Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Spc. Craig Chamberlain is from the Amarillo area.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos in Killeen are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing soldier who is originally from the Amarillo area.

According to a news release from the base, the public is looking for Spc. Craig Chamberlain, who was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 89th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Cavazos.

Craig Chamberlain – provided by Fort Cavazos

The release said that Chamberlain was last seen leaving his home in Kileen around 6 p.m. on May 15 and has not been seen since. Officials said his chain of command and his family have not been able to contact him since then.

Chamberlain is described as being a man with brown hair, hazel eyes, around 5-foot-7 and weight around 156 pounds. The release said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

The III Armored Corps has started an “Absence Status Unknown” case for Chamberlain and is working with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate Chamberlain. Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s location is asked to contact Fort Cavazos at 254-600-3837, the tipline at 254-600-3837 or report anonymous tips through the CID Crime Tips website.