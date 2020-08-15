Former West Texas A&M Univerity band director surprised for 90th birthday

Video courtesy of Diane Marie Hinds

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M Univerity’s former band director was surprised by some former WT band members for his birthday on Friday.

The Buffs former band instructor, Dr. Gary Garner, turned 90 years old on Friday, August 14, and received a heartwarming gift.

Dr. Garner was surprised by WT band alumni, in what appears to be a parking lot, where they performed an impromptu school fight song for their previous teacher.

Perhaps even more heartwarming was Dr.Garners reaction to the song being played, Garner began to conduct the crowd.

