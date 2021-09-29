Former Top AT&T Executive to headline WT’s New Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Top AT&T Executive, Ralph de La Vega, will be the inaugural speaker in a new series from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University.

WT said De la Vega will speak about leadership principles learned from Sigman and answer questions from the audience at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus and will take part in a moderated panel discussion with students, faculty, and staff at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Jenna and Johnny Trotter Lecture Hall inside the Happy State Bank Academic and Research Building of the Paul Engler College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences.

“We are honored that Mr. de la Vega will lead the inaugural Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series in honor of Stan Sigman and appreciative of his willingness and eagerness to speak to our students, campus and community,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “Mr. de la Vega’s life story is an inspiration full of lessons about opportunities, motivation and a keen focus on success. Because he was a contemporary of Mr. Sigman, I am certain Mr. de la Vega’s wisdom and perspective will enrich and inspire those who attend.”

De la Vega, now the founder and chairman of consulting firm The De La Vega Group, is the former vice-chairman of AT&T and CEO of Business Solutions & International. Previously, he was President and CEO of AT&T Mobile and Business Solutions, where he had overall responsibility for the company’s wireless and business services operations.

West Texas A&M University said the Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series spotlights WT’s commitment to providing a nurturing yet rigorous educational environment for its students, faculty, alumni, and communities across the Panhandle, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West campaign.