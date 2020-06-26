Former Sheriff Deputy to spend rest of life in prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Parmer County Sheriff’s Deputy will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Davin Waters was sentenced yesterday in federal court after pleading guilty to the charge of transportation of minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Original court documents show that waters was a sheriff’s deputy and taught a martial arts class at the time of the offense.

Waters is set to go to trial in the Ninth Judicial District of New Mexico next month.

He is facing six counts of sexual contact with a minor in that court.

