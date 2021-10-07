Former Randall County Sheriff, Joel Richardson, acquitted on charges of Abuse of Official Capacity

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A jury has acquitted former Randal County Sheriff, Joel Richardson on charges of Abuse of Official Capacity according to a press release from the law firm of Mullin Hoard & Brown, LLP.

Richardson, who held the office for 20 years, saw the beginning of his jury trial on Oct 4 after a 2020 indictment on charges of “Abuse of Official Capacity.”

According to the 2020 indictment record of one of his charges, Richardson was accused of signing off on purchases for drones and API licenses for which he was not authorized. The charge orders he signed without authorization and that spent county money, said the document, classified as a second-degree felony valued between $150,000 and $300,000.

According to the press release, at trial, it was found that there was no evidence that the equipment had been misused or that Richardson obtained personal benefit in acquiring the equipment.